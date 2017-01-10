BSF says soldier who posted videos of hardship was court-martialled in 2010

A soldier who posted viral videos of poor food arrangements in a Jammu and Kashmir camp was court-martialled in 2010 because of indiscipline but was allowed to stay on humanitarian grounds, the Border Security Force said on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters in Jammu, BSF inspector general DK Upadhyay dismissed allegations made by Tej Bahadur Yadav, saying this was the first time any force personnel had resorted to social media for complaint.

“Because of indiscipline, insubordination and intoxication, he was court-martialled in 2010 but leniency was shown because of his family,” Upadhyay said.

“He applied for voluntary retirement on December 21 and it was accepted.”

The IG’s comments came a day after Yadav – a part of BSF’s 29th battalion posted along the Indo-Pakistan border -- posted four videos on social media that went viral and sparked widespread outrage.

The videos purportedly showed burnt parathas, watery dal and poor food arrangements for the soldiers with Yadav alleging that senior officers illegally sold ration meant for jawans in the open market.

But Upadhyay denied the charges, saying food quality was above reproach and none of the soldiers – including Yadav – had complained when senior officers visited the camp on January 6. A probe has been ordered.

“I would have been happy if he had come to the director general or me. We have a well-set grievance redressal system and people have full independence to complain,” Upadhyay said.

“I think his intentions were different.”

Why Yadav didn’t submit his phone to the authorities before being on duty --- as is mandated – would also be looked into, the I-G added.

The BSF has alleged that Yadav was an alcoholic with a difficult past but the soldier told India Today that his fellow jawans were happy with the videos and that he was being pressed by senior officers to take them down.

But Upadhyay said he had been moved to another post so that there was no pressure on him.

