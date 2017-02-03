BSF jawan, posted on Bangladesh border in Meghalaya, shoots self

A Border Security Force (BSF) sentry, who was posted on the Bangladesh border in Meghalaya, allegedly shot himself with his service weapon on Friday after going into depression.

Constable Kamlesh Kumar Gujar, 27, was with the BSF’s 26th battalion based at Praharinagar outside Tura. Hailing from Haryana, he was posted at Kalaichar in Meghalaya’s South Garo Hills district.

BSF officials said that while on camp duty at the border outpost, Gujar shot himself around 10am with his INSAS rifle because of family issues.

His body was later taken to the Tura Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination. An official team has reached the spot to investigate the death.

