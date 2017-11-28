BSF trooper shot dead by colleague in Jammu and Kashmir

A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper was shot dead by his colleague in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district, police said on Tuesday.

Head constable Chanderbhan of Haryana was found dead at a BSF camp in Madar area late Monday.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that another BSF trooper identified as Ravinder Singh was involved in the murder.

“The accused has been taken into custody,” the police added.