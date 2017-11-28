 BSF trooper shot dead by colleague in Jammu and Kashmir | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 28, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

BSF trooper shot dead by colleague in Jammu and Kashmir

The accused has been taken into custody.

india Updated: Nov 28, 2017 12:25 IST
Head constable Chanderbhan of Haryana was found dead at a BSF camp in Madar.
Head constable Chanderbhan of Haryana was found dead at a BSF camp in Madar.

A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper was shot dead by his colleague in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district, police said on Tuesday.

Head constable Chanderbhan of Haryana was found dead at a BSF camp in Madar area late Monday.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that another BSF trooper identified as Ravinder Singh was involved in the murder.

“The accused has been taken into custody,” the police added.

more from india
Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm
Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm
Partnered Feature
Recommended for you