BSP expels Sahibabad MLA for ‘not giving’ enough time to his constituency

india Updated: Jan 16, 2017 20:11 IST
PTI
PTI
Highlight Story

Sahibabad constituency MLA Amarpal Sharma was expelled from BSP on charges of indiscipline and anti-party activities. (Sunil Ghosh/HT File Photo)

Bahujan Samaj Party on Monday expelled its MLA from Sahibabad constituency of Ghaziabad district on charges of indiscipline and anti-party activities.

“Amarpal Sharma, the MLA from Sahibabad seat, has been expelled from BSP for indiscipline and anti-party activities,” a party release issued on the behalf of Ghaziabad district unit president Premchand Bhartiya said.

“Sharma was not giving enough time to the constituency due to which there was anger and frustration among party cadres. Besides, he was not taking interest in party activities like public meetings and cadre camps,” the release said.

He was mostly spending time in Delhi for his personal works, the statement read.

