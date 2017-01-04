 BSP to battle alone in UP, Punjab and Uttarakhand: Mayawati | india-news | Hindustan Times
BSP to battle alone in UP, Punjab and Uttarakhand: Mayawati

Jan 04, 2017 17:33 IST
IANS
BSP supremo Mayawati addressing a press conference at her residence in Lucknow. (PTI Photo)

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday said it will contest assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand on its own.

BSP chief Mayawati said this was being done so as not to compromise the interests of the Bahujan movement.

She also urged the Election Commission to tell the central government not to present the annual budget on February 1 and to wait until elections in all five states end on March 8.

The budget announcements could influence the voters and take away the level playing field, the four-time Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh said in a statement.

She also demanded a larger presence of paramilitary forces and a tight vigil on the working of state government officials and police force in the states.

The Bahujan Samaj Party leader also welcomed the seven-phase polling to the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

