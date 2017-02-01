Budget 2017 a cruel joke on the common man by government, says AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party has reacted sharply to the union budget saying it will fail to lessen the brunt of demonetisation “unleashed by the Narendra Modi government on the common man.”

“Farmers, small traders and the poor who were severely impacted by demonetisation were looking at this budget for possible relief but this is a cruel joke played on the common man by the government,” party leader Deepak Bajpai told HT.

The party is fighting the BJP and its allies directly in this month’s assembly elections in the states of Punjab and Goa.

