Budget 2017 a cruel joke on the common man by government, says AAP

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Budget 2017

An office-worker walks past a digital screen showing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Finance Minister Arun Jaitley delivering the budget speech at Parliament at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai on February 1, 2017.(AFP Photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party has reacted sharply to the union budget saying it will fail to lessen the brunt of demonetisation “unleashed by the Narendra Modi government on the common man.”

“Farmers, small traders and the poor who were severely impacted by demonetisation were looking at this budget for possible relief but this is a cruel joke played on the common man by the government,” party leader Deepak Bajpai told HT.

The party is fighting the BJP and its allies directly in this month’s assembly elections in the states of Punjab and Goa.

Read | ‘Budget 2017 a betrayal’: SP ups ante against Modi-led NDA ahead of UP elections

