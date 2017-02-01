Budget 2017: Lok Sabha pays homage to former Union minister E Ahamed

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday led the house in paying homage to the late IUML MP E. Ahamed, who passed away early in the morning.

The house observed two minutes’ silence to pay homage to the demised sitting member.

Ahamed, a former minister in the UPA government and a long-time Kerala MP from Indian Union Muslim League, was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest in Parliament’s Central Hall during President Pranab Mukherjee’s address on Tuesday. He died early on Wednesday.

#Budget2017 | House may go ahead in exceptional situation, will not sit tomorrow as mark of respect to E Ahamed: Speaker Sumitra Mahajan — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) February 1, 2017

The 78-year-old served as minister of state for external affairs in the UPA government and has been a Lok Sabha member from Malappuram in Kerala since 1991.