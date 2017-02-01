 Budget 2017: What Speaker Sumitra Mahajan told Oppn amid loud protests | india-news | Hindustan Times
budget

Budget 2017: What Speaker Sumitra Mahajan told Oppn amid loud protests

india Updated: Feb 01, 2017 16:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Budget 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan enter Parliament to mark the beginning of the budget session in New Delhi, India.(Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)

Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan cleared the presentation of the Union budget on Wednesday morning amid loud protests by opposition parties.

She announced that the Lok Sabha will be adjourned on Thursday as a mark of respect to deceased member E Ahamed.

Mahajan said usually the house would have been adjourned after obituary references to Ahamed – who died early Wednesday and was a Lok Sabha member from Mallapuram – but “exceptional circumstances” of budget presentation had to take precedence as it was a “constitutional requirement”.

The decision was met with loud protests by the Congress and other parties with Mallikarjun Kharge saying the budget should be postponed by a day as Ahamed – a former foreign minister – was a senior member.

“In our opinion, including JD(U) leaders and former prime minister Deve Gowda, the budget should be postponed,” Kharge was quoted as saying by ANI.

tags

