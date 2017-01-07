Budget session of Parliament to begin from January 31

The Budget session of Parliament was on Saturday convened to start from January 31, a day before the Union Budget is likely to be presented.

President Pranab Mukherjee has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on January 31, an official notification said.

The budget session will begin with the President’s address to the joint sitting of the two Houses and same day the pre-budget economic survey will be tabled.

The opposition parties have raised objections to the presentation of the budget on February 1 on the ground that announcement of sops could tilt the balance in the BJP’s favour in the poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

Action on a joint representation by the opposition parties, chief election commissioner Nasim Zaidi had sought a reply from cabinet secretary PK Sinha by January 10. The cabinet secretary in turn has asked the parliamentary affairs ministry to draft a reply.

The practice of presenting a separate railway budget has been scrapped from this year. Henceforth, the railway estimates will be part of the union budget.