‘Bunty Chor’ found guilty of burgling NRI businessman’s house by Kerala court

A local court in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday found notorious criminal Devinder Singh alias Bunty Chor guilty in a case relating to the burglary at the house of an NRI businessman in the state’s capital.

The court of the chief judicial magistrate will announce the quantum of punishment on April 22.

Bunty, who has been involved in more than 500 theft cases and managed to give police the slip on several occasions, had carried out a burglary at the high-security home with latest electronic surveillance devices of NRI businessman Venugopalan Nair in 2013.

He had cut through the bullet-proof glass door, deactivated two security alarms and close circuit television cameras and fled with an SUV worth Rs 25 lakh, a laptop, two mobile phones, a gold ring and Rs 2000 in cash.

Though he deactivated the security alarm and CCTVs, one of the cameras hidden behind a door captured his image that helped Kerala police to pinpoint him. They immediately constituted a special investigation team.

Hot on the trail, he later abandoned the stolen SUV near Bengaluru the next day. He was arrested from Pune two days later with the help of Maharashtra police.

During interrogation, he reportedly told the police that he had stolen the car to take revenge on well-known Bollywood director Dibakar Banerjee who based his film ‘Oye Lucky, Lucky Oye’ on his life in 2008.

When Bunty was lodged in the high-security Poojapura Central Jail, his lawyer had approached the state jail department, saying he was suffering from acute mental illness.

The super thief has hundreds of cases against him in different states across the country. Bunty also took part in the television reality show Bigg Boss in 2010 when he was out on bail.