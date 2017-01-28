Burdwan: Mob attacks police station, 3 cops injured

An irate mob on Saturday attacked the Ausgram Police Station in this district with sticks and brickbatted it causing injury to police personnel and set its waiting room on fire.

“The mob attacked the police station with brickbats following which reinforcements were sent. We are now at the spot. Three policemen were injured in the incident,” Burdwan superintendent of police Kunal Agarwal said.

IG Burdwan Range, Rajesh Kumar Singh is also at the spot and many persons have been detained.

On Friday, a mob had attacked the police and blocked the arterial Ausgram-Guskara Road protesting against the detention of three school teachers and alleged that they were manhandled at Guskara in Burdwan district.

The SP said Saturday’s incident has no link with yesterday’s as the matter was peacefully settled.

Stating that some people have been identified, Agarwal said “After interrogating them we will come to know who were involved in it”.

Sub-inspector Dipak Pal, who was at the police station at the time of attack, was seen on TV channel crying while describing the incident.

He claimed around 3,000 people attacked the police personnel, set some rooms on fire, damaged police vehicles and barracks.

“They pelted big stones. Can I face that?”, he said, adding seven to eight policemen were injured.

Local Trinamool Congress MLA Abhedananda Thunder alleged that today’s incident was “masterminded” by CPI(M).