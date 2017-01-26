 Bureaucracy at times ‘slows down’ Indo-US defence ties: US general | india-news | Hindustan Times
Bureaucracy at times ‘slows down’ Indo-US defence ties: US general

Updated: Jan 26, 2017 18:38 IST
Liu Xiaowu (R), army commander of the Chinese southern military region, and General Robert Brown, commanding general of the US Army Pacific.(REUTERS)

Indo-US military-to-military ties have been “great” but at times they are “slowed down” by the bureaucracy, a top American general has said.

“We’ve always had a great relationship with the Indian military. For me, my experience with the Indian army, we’ve had a tremendous relationship,” Gen Robert B Brown, Commanding General of the US Army Pacific Force said at the Center for Strategic and International Studies here.

“But sometimes we were slowed down by bureaucracy and so we’re working through that,” Brown said without elaborating.

“So that’s helping us ... We’re seeing things happening faster and we’re continuing to increase our military exercises with India, which is a key player in the region,” he said on Wednesday.

“It’s the greatest cooperation I’ve seen,” Brown said in response to a question.

“So it’s really great. They (India) have a tremendous Army ... and working with them is a real honour,” Brown said.

The top US General further said that India-US defence coopertaion would continue to grow in the future.

