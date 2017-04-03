Butcher nabbed for trying to slaughter buffalo sans licence

A butcher has been arrested for allegedly trying to slaughter a buffalo in his house without licence in Shamli district, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed Asif Qureshi from Kandhla town on Sunday and seized the buffalo.

According to Qureshi, he had to supply the meat for a marriage function, police said.

In another case in Shamli district, police registered a case against six persons for allegedly indulging in cattle slaughtering without licence at Kairana town on Sunday.

Police raided a house and seized meat and seven buffaloes from the site, SHO Rajkumar Sharma said, adding the six accused, including the house owner Khurshid were absconding.