Butcher nabbed for trying to slaughter buffalo sans licence

india Updated: Apr 03, 2017 14:50 IST
PTI
Butcher arrested in Kandhla

Representational photo. Police arrested a butcher from Kandhla town of UP’s Shamli district on Sunday for allegedly trying to slaughter a buffalo without a licence. (PTI File )

A butcher has been arrested for allegedly trying to slaughter a buffalo in his house without licence in Shamli district, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed Asif Qureshi from Kandhla town on Sunday and seized the buffalo.

According to Qureshi, he had to supply the meat for a marriage function, police said.

In another case in Shamli district, police registered a case against six persons for allegedly indulging in cattle slaughtering without licence at Kairana town on Sunday.

Police raided a house and seized meat and seven buffaloes from the site, SHO Rajkumar Sharma said, adding the six accused, including the house owner Khurshid were absconding.

