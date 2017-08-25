 Butt of jokes, figure of faith: Ram Rahim has got Twitter talking about him | india-news | Hindustan Times
Butt of jokes, figure of faith: Ram Rahim has got Twitter talking about him

The Dera Sacha Sauda chief trended for the second day.

india Updated: Aug 25, 2017 14:04 IST
HT Correspondent
A file photo of Dera chief Ram Rahim at a movie promotion.
A file photo of Dera chief Ram Rahim at a movie promotion. (Sunil Saxena/ Hindustan Times)

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim trended on Twitter for the second straight day, as a high court in Panchkula is slated to announce the verdict in the rape case against the Dera chief.

From outrage at the way his supporters have taken parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh hostage to anger at the government for allowing the situation to reach breaking point, disgruntled commentators took to Twitter to air their views.

On Twitter, people blamed the state governments for ‘appeasing’ Rahim’s followers and allowing them to converge on the city. The Haryana government’s decision to allow a convoy to pass through the state came under fire too, while senior journalists questioned why Section 144 was not imposed.

People seethed with anger at how easy it was for the followers of the controversial self-styled godman to shut down the city.

His supporters, of course, took the opportunity to up the ante in his support, tweeting with the hashtag #WeSupportMSG.

Of course, some people found a little dark humour in the entire saga, some provided directly by the Dera chief’s followers.

