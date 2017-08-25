Butt of jokes, figure of faith: Ram Rahim has got Twitter talking about him

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim trended on Twitter for the second straight day, as a high court in Panchkula is slated to announce the verdict in the rape case against the Dera chief.

From outrage at the way his supporters have taken parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh hostage to anger at the government for allowing the situation to reach breaking point, disgruntled commentators took to Twitter to air their views.

On Twitter, people blamed the state governments for ‘appeasing’ Rahim’s followers and allowing them to converge on the city. The Haryana government’s decision to allow a convoy to pass through the state came under fire too, while senior journalists questioned why Section 144 was not imposed.

Why is @mlkhattar gov going all out to appease rape accused #RamRahim state machinery is prostrate before his followers? Shameful — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) August 25, 2017

Why is convoy of 100+ vehicles of Ram Rahim being allowed to drive through Haryana. Why is Sec 144 not being imposed. Shambolic governance. — Rahul Kanwal (@rahulkanwal) August 25, 2017

Rascal politicians suck up to these rogue Babas. They get the vote and the common man has to endure pain. Democracy or a farce? — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) August 25, 2017

Absolutely shameful crowd gathering permitted in Haryana for a rape accused. Why has section 144 not been implemented. #RamRahimVerdict — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) August 25, 2017

People seethed with anger at how easy it was for the followers of the controversial self-styled godman to shut down the city.

Trains, buses cancelled, internet down, cops, CRPF, army on standby. An entire state halted for the rape trial of a Baba. India 2017. Proud. — Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) August 24, 2017

His supporters, of course, took the opportunity to up the ante in his support, tweeting with the hashtag #WeSupportMSG.

.@Gurmeetramrahim Ji has dedicated his whole life for the betterment of the nation. He is the guiding light for 60million ppl.#WeSupportMSG — IT Wing (@ITwingDSS) August 25, 2017

Of course, some people found a little dark humour in the entire saga, some provided directly by the Dera chief’s followers.

Aur kuch crime naa prove ho toh bhi iss dress ke liye 6 saal ki jail toh banti hai iski. #MSGPoppins pic.twitter.com/ajVyblvaHH — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) August 24, 2017