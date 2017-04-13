Bypolls: BJP continues to dominate, relief for Cong but a big blow for AAP

The results of 10 assembly byelections declared on Thursday brought cheer to the BJP camp, a sense of relief to the Congress and dealt yet another poll blow to their rival AAP that finished a poor third in Capital’s Rajouri Garden seat.

The outcome of the bypolls, held across eight states, is a big setback for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party 10 days ahead of the Delhi civic polls and a month after it suffered a shock defeat in the Punjab assembly election after starting as a favourite.

The ruling party in a state usually has an edge in assembly elections and that is what makes the defeat of AAP, which considered and projected itself as an alternative to both the national parties, in Rajouri Garden significant.

While the results again stamped the BJP’s domination of the country’s political landscape — with five of the 10 seats going to the party leading the ruling coalition at the Centre — the Congress may not be disappointed.

It retained both seats -- Gundlupet and Nanjangud -- in Karnataka almost a year ahead of the state election that would see the BJP make an aggressive bid to dislodge the Congress.

Though it finished second in Rajouri Garden, the result would boost the morale of the Congress, which after ruling Delhi for 15 years drew a blank in the 2015 assembly election.

The BJP snatched Rajouri Garden seat from the AAP and Dholpur in Rajasthan from the Bahujan Samaj Party. It retained Bhoranj in Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh, which is due for state election in November, Dhemaji in Assam and Bandhavgarh in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP is in power in Assam as well as MP.

The loss in Dholpur came as a dampener for the opposition Congress that is fancying its chances in the desert state when it goes to polls in November 2018.

Though the ruling Trinamool Congress retained the Kanthi Dakshin seat, the BJP came second, pointing to its growing presence in West Bengal. The Congress was ahead of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh’s Ater when reports last came in.