Karnataka: Bystanders click pics, take videos of road accident victim as he cries for help

An 18-year-old boy succumbed to injuries following a road accident as onlookers clicked pictures of the bleeding victim. In the incident caught on camera, the boy lay bleeding for about 25 minutes before he was rushed to a hospital.

The video footage that has now gone viral shows the victim lying in a pool of blood crying for help, while some gave him water.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning when Anwar Ali was cycling to the market where he worked, police said. He was hit and run over by a state transport bus going to Hubballi from Hosapete.

“.. no one came to his help, they were making videos and clicking pictures. If someone had cared, my brother could have been saved.More than 15 to 20 minutes were wasted there.”

Ali’s brother Riaz said he succumbed to his injuries at 1.30 pm.

Police have registered a case in this connection.

A person who claims to be an eyewitness to the accident said, “People at the spot were shocked and did not know how to help him as the victim was severely injured and was bleeding profusely.”

Locals complained that the spot where the incident took place is an accident-prone area and authorities have not taken action despite repeated incidents there.

Recently, in a similar incident, a 38-year-old police officer was deprived of timely medical help by onlookers succumbed to injuries following an accident in Mysuru. Karnataka has a Good Samaritan law to protect those who provide aid to accident victims.