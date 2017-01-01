New chiefs of IAF’s Western, Eastern Air Command take charge

Air Marshal C Harikumar on Sunday assumed charge as the chief of the Western Air Command (WAC) and Air Marshal Anil Khosla took over the charge of the Indian Air Force’s Shillong-based Eastern Air Command (EAC).

Harikumar was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour on his arrival at the WAC headquarter, an official said.

Air Marshal Harikumar was commanding the Eastern Air Command (EAC) prior to his present appointment as the air officer commanding in chief, Western Air Command. Following his promotion, the eastern wing was succeeded by Air Marshal Anil Khosla.

A qualified flying instructor and a fighter combat leader, Harikumar, who was commissioned in 1979, has over 3,300 hours of flying experience.

He succeeds Air Marshal S B Deo, who has moved to Indian Air Force headquarters as the Vice Chief of Air Staff.

On the eastern front, Anil Khosla, a flying instructor and a fighter strike leader with over 4000 hours of accident free flying, was currently Director General (Inspection & Safety) at the Air Headquarters here.

Commissioned in the fighter stream of Indian Air Force in December 1979, he has flown different variants of Jaguar, Mig-21 and Kiran aircraft and is equally experienced in both ground attack and air defence roles with a specialisation in maritime operations.

Khosla also holds two M. Phil degrees in military studies and has the distinction of standing first in the order of merit in all the courses he attended.