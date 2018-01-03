Cabinet approves bi-directional Zojila Tunnel construction

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the construction, operation and maintenance of two-lane bi-directional Zojila Tunnel with Parallel Escape (Egress) Tunnel.

According to the cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the construction of the tunnel will provide all weather connectivity between Srinagar, Kargil and Leh and bring about all round economic and socio-cultural integration of these regions.

“The project has strategic and socio-economic importance and shall be an instrument for the development of the economically backward districts in Jammu and Kashmir,” said an official statement.

According to the government, the construction period of the project is seven years which shall be reckoned from the date of commencement of construction. The civil construction cost of the project is Rs 4,899.42 crore.

The main objective of the project is to provide all-whether connectivity to strategically important Leh region in Jammu and Kashmir which at the moment is limited to at best six months because of snow on the passes and threat of avalanches.