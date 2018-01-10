Cabinet approves creation of 25 additional senior ranks in CISF

The Union Cabinet approved on Wednesday the creation of an additional 25 senior ranks in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to enable increase in supervisory staff at various levels.

“The Cabinet decision will enable creation of 25 posts of various ranks ranging from assistant commandant to additional director general to increase supervisory staff in the CISF,” said an official release issued after a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It said that restructuring of CISF cadre will result in increase of Group ‘A’ posts from 1,252 to 1,277 due to two additional posts of additional director general, seven posts of inspector general, eight posts of deputy inspector general and eight posts of commandant.

“After the creation of these Group ‘A’ posts in the CISF, the supervisory efficiency and capacity building of the force will be enhanced,” it said.

The CISF came into existence in 1969 with a sanctioned strength of only three battalions. The force provides security cover to over 336 industrial undertakings, including 59 airports, across the country.