Cabinet approves India-Nepal pact on drug matters

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval for a pact between India and Nepal on resolving the issue of illicit traffic in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

The Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave its approval for signing of an MoU between India and Nepal on Drug Demand Reduction and Prevention of Illicit Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances and precursor chemicals, and related matters, according to an official statement.

The MoU lists-out the areas of cooperation on drug matters between the two countries. It also indicates the mechanism of information exchange and the competent authorities who are responsible for the implementation of the MoU and exchange of any information.

Cooperation on drug matters is expected to curb the illicit traffic of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and precursor chemicals.

It provides that both the parties should develop mutual cooperation with a view to effectively resolving the issue of illicit traffic in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors, cooperate in drug demand reduction through prevention, awareness, education and community-based programmes, treatment and rehabilitation.

The two countries are also required to exchange information of operational, technical and general nature in drug matters, exchange literature on their existing laws, rules, procedures, best practices and methods of curbing illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors and any further amendments to the existing legislation.