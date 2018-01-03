 Cabinet approves Indo-Myanmar agreement on land border crossing | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 03, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Cabinet approves Indo-Myanmar agreement on land border crossing

There are already free movement rights for people ordinarily residing in the border areas of both countries.

india Updated: Jan 03, 2018 18:27 IST
A woman carries her laundry past washing hanging up to dry on the India-Myanmar border fencing at Moreh, some 120 kms from Manipur capital Imphal. India and Myanmar share a 1,624-kilometer (1,009 miles)-long border.
A woman carries her laundry past washing hanging up to dry on the India-Myanmar border fencing at Moreh, some 120 kms from Manipur capital Imphal. India and Myanmar share a 1,624-kilometer (1,009 miles)-long border.(AFP File Photo)

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an agreement between India and Myanmar on land border crossing which the government said would enhance economic interaction between people of the two countries.

There are already free movement rights for people ordinarily residing in the border areas of both countries.

The agreement will also facilitate movement of people on the basis of valid passports and visas which will enhance economic and social interaction between the two countries, a statement said.

It is expected to provide connectivity and enhance interaction of the people from north-eastern states of India with those of Myanmar.

The agreement will safeguard the traditional rights of the largely tribal communities residing along the border which are accustomed to free movement across the land border, the statement read.

more from india
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you