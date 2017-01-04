Cabinet approves pact with Kenya on agriculture

The Union Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, approved the signing of an MoU between India and Kenya on agriculture and associated areas, said an official release.

A Joint Working Group would be constituted, with representatives from both countries, to develop programmes for execution of the MoU and will also monitor their implementation, the release said.

The MoU would cover various activities in the field of agricultural research, animal husbandry and dairy, livestock and fisheries horticulture, natural resource management, soil and conservation, water management, irrigation farming systems development and associated fields.

“The MoU shall enter into force on the day of signing and shall remain valid for a period of five years and shall automatically be renewed for a subsequent period of five years unless either Party notifies the other in writing, six months before the expiry of the validity period of the intention to terminate it,” the release added.