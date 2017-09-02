Cabinet reshuffle: Ex-Mumbai top cop, former diplomat, bureaucrats among Modi’s 9 new ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will induct nine new faces in his council of ministers, sources in the government said on Saturday evening, in what is likely to be the last expansion of the government before the general elections in 2019. (Live updates)

Rajya Sabha members from UP Shiv Pratap Shukla, Lok Sabha member from Bihar Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Madhya Pradesh parliamentarian Virendra Kumar, Kannada leader Anantkumar Hegde, former IAS officer Raj Kumar Singh, former top diplomat Hardeep Singh Puri, Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, former Mumbai police commissioner Satya Pal Singh and ex-bureaucrat from Kerala K Alphons were named as the additions to the cabinet.

In rejigging his team, Modi is expected to strike a balance between his agenda of governance — by plugging gaps in terms of competence and dynamism in his council of ministers — and political expediency — by giving representation to about half-a-dozen states going to polls by the end of 2018.

The nine will be sworn in by President Ram Nath Kovind at 10am on Sunday, and their portfolios are likely to be announced later in the day. Responsibilities of a number of other ministers will also be changed.