Cabinet reshuffle: Here are the top gainers and losers after Team Modi rejig

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appointed Nirmala Sitharaman as the defence minister on Sunday as part of his cabinet reshuffle, promoting four members of his team and inducting nine new faces. (CABINET RESHUFFLE HIGHLIGHTS)

He named Piyush Goyal the railways minister and Dharmendra Pradhan was promoted as oil and gas minister. Modi also promoted Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the minister of minority affairs, to his cabinet.



The PM dropped Suresh Prabhu as the railways minister after a series of recent train accidents.

Here are the top gainers and losers after PM Modi’s cabinet reshuffle:

Gainers

Nirmala Sitharaman

Now: Minister of Defence

Earlier: Minister of Commerce and Industry (Independent Charge)

Nitin Gadkari

Now: Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Minister of Shipping; Minister of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation

Earlier: Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Shipping

Harsh Vardhan

After the death of Anil Dave, Modi chose Harsh Vardhan to take the additional charge of the environment, forest and climate change ministry. On Sunday, Harsh Vardhan retained the charge of the ministry.

Now: Minister of Science and Technology; Minister of Earth Sciences; Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Earlier: Minister of Science and Technology; Minister of Earth Sciences; Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (additional)

Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani was given the additional charge of information and broadcasting after M Venkaiah Naidu was named the vice-presidential candidate of the National Democratic Alliance. She retained the ministry after Sunday’s reshuffle.

Now: Minister of Textiles; Minister of Information and Broadcasting

Earlier: Minister of Textiles; Minister of Information and Broadcasting (additional charge)

Piyush Goyal

Now: Minister of Railways; Minister of Coal

Earlier: MoS Power (Independent Charge); Coal (Independent Charge); New and Renewable Energy (Independent Charge); Mines (Independent Charge)

Dharmendra Pradhan

Now: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

Earlier: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Petroleum and Natural Gas

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Now: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Earlier: Minister of state for Information and Broadcasting

Losers

Uma Bharati

Now: Minister of Drinking Water and Sanitation

Earlier: Minister of water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation

Vijay Goel

Now: Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of State in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation

Earlier: Minister of state youth affairs and sports (Independent Charge); water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation

Mahesh Sharma

Now: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Culture; Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Earlier: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Culture and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Tourism

SS Ahluwalia

Now: Minister of State in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation

Earlier: Minister of state for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Parliamentary Affairs