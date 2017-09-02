Cabinet reshuffle: How PM Modi’s govt has expanded since 2014

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to induct about a dozen new faces in his council of ministers and re-allocate some important portfolios on Sunday, probably the last major revamp of his team before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The new ministers will be sworn in by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony in the Rashtrapati Bhawan, which will start at 10am.

With the previous expansion in 2016, the strength of Modi’s cabinet had gone up to 78 -- a far cry from his election promise of “minimum government and maximum governance”.

On Friday, labour minister Bandaru Dattatreya resigned, adding to the list of at least seven ministers who have put in their papers in the past forty-eight hours to make way for new faces.

After Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister following a sweeping election win in 2014, here is what his government looked like:

Modi’s minister after his government came to power in 2014:

Cabinet ministers:

1. Rajnath Singh: Home minster

2. Sushma Swaraj: External affairs and overseas Indian affairs

3. Arun Jaitley: Finance corporate affairs and defence

4. M Venkaiah Naidu: Urban development housing and urban poverty alleviation and parliamentary affairs

5. Nitin Jairam Gadkari: Road transport and highways shipping

6. DV Sadananda Gowda: Railways

7. Uma Bharati: Water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation

8. Najma A Heptulla: Minority affairs

9. Gopinathrao Munde: Rural development, Panchayati Raj and drinking water and sanitation

10. Ramvilas Paswan: Consumer affairs, food and public distribution

11. Kalraj Mishra: Micro, small and medium enterprises

12. Maneka Gandhi: Women and child development

13. Ananthkumar: Chemicals and fertilisers

14. Ravi Shankar Prasad: Communications and information technology and law and justice

15. Ashok Gajapathi Raju: Civil aviation

16. Anant Geete: Heavy industries and public enterprises

17. Harsimrat Kaur Badal: Food processing industries

18. Narendra Singh Tomar: Mines and steel labour and employment

19. Jual Oram: Tribal affairs

20. Radha Mohan Singh: Agriculture

21. Thaawar Chand Gehlot: Social justice and empowerment

22. Smriti Zubin Irani: Human resource development

23. Harsh Vardhan: Health and family welfare

Ministers of state

1. VK Singh: Development of North Eastern Region (independent charge); external affairs; overseas Indian affairs

2. Inderjit Singh Rao: Planning (Independent Charge); Statistics and Programme Implementation (Independent Charge); Defence

3. Santosh Kumar Gangwar: Textiles (Independent Charge); Parliamentary Affairs Water Resources; River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation

4. Shripad Yesso Naik: Culture (Independent Charge); Tourism (Independent Charge)

5. Dharmendra Pradhan: Petroleum and Natural Gas (Independent Charge)

6. Sarbananda Sonowal: Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, Youth Affairs and Sports (Independent Charge)

7. Prakash Javadekar: Information and Broadcasting (Independent Charge); Environment, Forest and Climate Change (Independent Charge); Parliamentary Affairs

8. Piyush Goyal: Power (Independent Charge); Coal (Independent Charge); New and Renewable Energy (Independent Charge)

9. Jitendra Singh: Science and Technology (Independent Charge); Earth Sciences (Independent Charge); Prime Minister’s Office; Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space

10. Nirmala Sitharaman: Commerce and Industry (Independent Charge); Finance; Corporate Affairs

11. GM Siddeshwara: Civil Aviation

12. Manoj Sinha: Railways

13. Nihalchand: Chemicals and Fertilisers

14. Upendra Kushwaha: Rural Development; Panchayati Raj; Drinking Water and Sanitation

15. Radhakrishnan P: Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises

16. Kiren Rijiju: Home Affairs

17. Krishan Pal: Road Transport and Highways Shipping

18. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan: Agriculture; Food Processing Industries

19. Mansukhbhai Dhanjibhai Vasava: Tribal Affairs

20. Raosaheb Dadarao Danve: Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

21. Vishnu Deo Sai: Mines; Steel; Labour and Employment

22. Sudarshan Bhagat: Social Justice

Modi beefed up his cabinet in November 2014, appointing Manohar Parrikar as the defence minister, a charge previously held additionally by Arun Jatiley.

Modi added a total of 21 new names into his team, including four Cabinet ministers, three ministers of state (independent charge) and 14 ministers of state.

Other than Parrikar, the new Cabinet ministers were Suresh Prabhu, Birendra Singh and JP Nadda.

Here is what the expanded government looked like:

1.Rajnath Singh: Home affairs

2. Sushma Swaraj: External affairs, overseas indian affairs

3. Arun Jaitley: Finance, corporate affairs, information and broadcasting

4. M. Venkaiah Naidu: Urban development, housing and urban poverty alleviation, parliamentary affairs

5. Nitin Jairam Gadkari: Road transport and highways shipping

6. Manohar Parrikar: Defence

7. Suresh Prabhu: Railways

8. DV Sadananda Gowda: Law and justice

9. Sushri Uma Bharati: Water resources, river development and ganga rejuvenation

10. Dr Najma A Heptulla: Minority affairs

11. Ramvilas Paswan: Consumer affairs, food and public distribution

12. Kalraj Mishra: Micro, small and medium enterprises

13. Maneka Sanjay Gandhi: Women and child development

14. Ananthkumar: Chemicals and fertilizers

15. Ravi Shankar Prasad: Communications and information technology

16. Jagat Prakash Nadda: Health and family welfare

17. Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati: Civil aviation

18. Anant Geete: Heavy industries and public enterprises

19. Harsimrat Kaur Badal: Food processing industries

20. Narendra Singh Tomar: Mines steel

21. Chaudhary Birender Singh: Rural development, panchayati raj, drinking water and sanitation

22. Jual Oram: Tribal affairs

23. Radha Mohan Singh: Agriculture

24. Thaawar Chand Gehlot: Social Justice and empowerment

25. Smriti Zubin Irani: Human resource development

26. Harsh Vardhan: Science and technology, earth sciences

Ministers of state

27. General VK Singh: Statistics and programme implementation (independent charge), external affairs, overseas indian affairs

28. Inderjit Singh Rao: Planning (independent charge) defence

29. Santosh Kumar Gangwar: textiles (independent charge)

30. Bandaru Dattatreya: Labour and employment (independent charge)

31. Rajiv Pratap Rudy: Skill development and entrepreneurship (independent charge), parliamentary affairs

32. Shripad Yesso Naik: AAYUSH (independent charge), health and family welfare

33. Dharmendra Pradhan: Petroleum and natural gas (independent charge)

34. Sarbananda Sonowal: Youth affairs and sports (independent charge)

35. Prakash Javadekar: Environment, forest and climate change (independent charge)

36. Piyush Goyal: Power (independent charge), coal (independent charge), new and renewable energy (independent charge)

37. Dr. Jitendra Singh: Development of north eastern region (independent charge), prime minister’s office, personnel, public grievances and pensions, department of atomic energy, department of space

38. Nirmala Sitharaman: Commerce and industry (independent charge)

39. Dr. Mahesh Sharma: Culture (independent charge), tourism (independent charge), civil aviation

40. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Minority affairs, parliamentary affairs

41. Ram Kripal Yadav: Drinking water and sanitation

42. Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary: Home affairs

43. Sanwar Lal Jat: Water resources, river development and ganga rejuvenation

44. Mohanbhai Kalyanjibhai Kundariya: Agriculture

45. Giriraj Singh: Micro, small and medium enterprises

46. Hansraj Gangaram Ahir: Chemicals and fertilizers

47. GM Siddeshwara: Heavy industries and public enterprises

48. Manoj Sinha: Railways

49. Nihalchand: Panchayati Raj

50. Upendra Kushwaha: Human resource development

51. Radhakrishnan P: Road transport and highways shipping

52. Kiren Rijiju: Home affairs

53. Krishan Pal: Social justice and empowerment

54. Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan: Agriculture

55. Manuskhbhai Dhanjibhai Vasava: Tribal affairs

56. Raosaheb Dadarao Danve: Consumer affairs, food and public distribution

57. Vishnu Deo Sai: Mines, steel

58. Sudarshan Bhagat: Rural development

59. Prof. (Dr.) Ram Shankar Katheria: Human resource development

60. Y.S. Chowdary: Science and technology, earth science

61. Jayant Sinha: Finance

62. Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore: Information and broadcasting

63. Babul Supria (Babul Supriyo) Baral: Urban development, housing and urban poverty alleviation

64. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti: Food processing industries

65. Vijay Sampla: Social justice and empowerment

In July 2016, Modi inducted 19 new ministers into his cabinet, drawing criticism that he was backtracking on a promise of giving the country a lean government. The PM also shuffled the portfolios of many of his prominent ministers.

The most unexpected was the shifting of Smriti Irani from human resource development (HRD) to the unglamorous textiles ministry. Prakash Javadekar, whose elevation to the cabinet rank took many by surprise, replaced Irani.

Newly appointed minister Anil Madhav Dave was appointed environment minister in place of Javadekar. Ravi Shankar Prasad is the new law minister, replacing DV Sadananda Gowda who was shifted to the statistics and programme implementation ministry. Minister of state for railways Manoj Sinha was promoted and given independent charge of communications, while Prasad retained the charge of electronics and information technology.

Here is what Modi’s current government looks like:

Cabinet ministers

1. Rajnath Singh: Home affairs

2. Sushma Swaraj: External affairs

3. Arun Jaitley: Finance; Corporate Affairs; Defence

4. Nitin Jairam Gadkari: Road Transport and Highways; Shipping

5. Suresh Prabhu: Railways

6. DV Sadananda Gowda: Statistics and Programme Implementation

7. Uma Bharati: Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation

8. Ramvilas Paswan: Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

9. Kalraj Mishra: Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

10. Maneka Sanjay Gandhi: Women and Child Development

11. Ananthkumar: Chemicals and Fertilizers; Parliamentary Affairs

12. Ravi Shankar Prasad: Law and Justice; Electronics and Information Technology

13. Jagat Prakash Nadda: Health and Family Welfare

14. Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati: Civil Aviation

15. Anant Geete: Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises

16. Harsimrat Kaur Badal: Food Processing Industries

17. Narendra Singh Tomar: Rural Development; Panchayati Raj; Drinking Water and Sanitation; Housing and Urban Affairs

18. Chaudhary Birender Singh: Steel

19 Jual Oram: Tribal Affairs

20 Radha Mohan Singh: Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

21 Thawar Chand Gehlot: Social Justice and Empowerment

22. Smriti Zubin Irani: Textiles; Information and Broadcasting

23. Harsh Vardhan: Science and Technology; Earth Sciences; Environment, Forest and Climate Change

24. Prakash Javadekar: Human Resource Development

Ministers of state (Independent Charge)

1. Rao Inderjit Singh: Planning (Independent Charge); Housing and Urban Affairs

2. Bandaru Dattatreya: Labour and Employment (Independent Charge)

3. Rajiv Pratap Rudy: Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge)

4. Vijay Goel: Youth Affairs and Sports (Independent Charge); Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation

5. Shripad Yesso Naik: Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homopathy (AYUSH) (Independent Charge)

6. Dharmendra Pradhan: Petroleum and Natural Gas (Independent Charge)

7. Piyush Goyal: Power (Independent Charge); Coal (Independent Charge); New and Renewable Energy (Independent Charge); Mines (Independent Charge)

8. Jitendra Singh: Development of North Eastern Region (Independent Charge); Prime Minister’s Office; Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space

9. Nirmala Sitharaman: Commerce and Industry (Independent Charge)

10. Mahesh Sharma: Culture (Independent Charge); Tourism (Independent Charge)

11. Manoj Sinha: Communications (Independent Charge); Railways

12. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Minority Affairs (Independent Charge); Parliamentary Affairs

Ministers of state

1. VK Singh: External Affairs

2. Santosh Kumar Gangwar: Finance

3. Faggan Singh Kulaste: Health and Family Welfare

4. SS Ahluwalia: Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Parliamentary Affairs

5. Ramdas Athawale: Social Justice and Empowerment

6. Ram Kripal Yadav: Rural Development

7. Haribhai Parthbhai Chaudhary: Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

8. Giriraj Singh: Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

9. Hansraj Gangaram Ahir: Home Affairs

10. Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi: Drinking Water and Sanitation

11. Rajen Gohain: Railways

12. Parshottam Rupala: Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Panchayati Raj

13. MJ Akbar: External affairs

14. Upendra Kushwaha: Human Resources Development

15. Radhakrishnan P: Road Transport and Highways; Shipping

16. Kiren Rijiju: Home Affairs

17. Krishan Pal: Social Justice and Empowerment

18. Jasvantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor: Tribal Affairs

19. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan: Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation

20. Vishnu Deo Sai: Steel

21. Sudarshan Bhagat: Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

22. YS Chowdary: Science and Technology; Earth Science

23. Jayant Sinha: Civil Aviation

24. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore: Information and Broadcasting

25. Babul Supriyo: Heavy Industries; Public Enterprises

26. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti: Food Processing Industries

27. Vijay Sampla: Social Justice and Empowerment

28. Arjun Ram Meghwal: Finance; Corporate Affairs

29. Mahendra Nath Pandey: Human Resource Development

30. Ajay Tamta: Textiles

31. Krishna Raj: Women and Child Development

32. Mansukh L Mandaviya: Road Transport and Highways, Shipping; Chemicals and Fertilizers

33. Anupriya Patel: Health and Family Welfare

34. CR Chaudhary: Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

35. PP Chaudhary: Law and Justice; Electronics and Information Technology

36. Subhash Ramrao Bhamre: Defence