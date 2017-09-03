Cabinet reshuffle: PM’s ability to spring big surprises undiminished, says Omar

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah while reacting to the Union Cabinet reshuffle on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ability to spring big surprises is “undiminished and unchallenged” even after over three years in power.

He was reacting to a tweet that said that no journalist had any clue about what the prime minister and BJP president Amit Shah were planning on the reshuffle that took place this morning.

“3+ (three plus) years as PM & @narendramodi’s ability to spring big surprises is undiminished & unchallenged. Never fails to catch talking heads off guard,” Omar wrote on Twitter.

Congratulating Nirmala Sitharaman, who was elevated as defence minister, Omar, the working president of opposition National Conference, while referring to the Cabinet Committee on Security, said the “high table” has become gender-balanced.

“Wow, straight from MoS (independent charge) to a seat at the Cabinet Committee on Security. Amazing trajectory. Well done @nsitharaman ji. A highly deserved responsibility. Congratulations & all the very best for your new assignment @nsitharaman.”

“The Council of Ministers may not be gender balanced but the High Table most certainly is. Well done @narendramodi ji,” he said in a series of tweets.

Commenting on the appointment of Rajyavardhan Rathore as the country’s new sports minister, Omar said “Domain knowledge & on the correct side of the age curve. Excellent choice @Ra_THORe to handle Sports & Youth Affairs”.

The NC leader also congratulated Piyush Goyal for his appointment as the new railway minister and expressed hope that the Katra-Banihal rail link in Jammu and Kashmir would get a much needed push.

“Congratulations to @PiyushGoyal on being appointed Railway Minister. I hope the Katra-Banihal rail link gets a much needed push now,” he said.

Earlier, while reacting to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s statement that he had no information or discussions about the Cabinet reshuffle and got to know of it only from the media, Omar said “Spare a thought for Nitish Kumar ji who was the bee’s knees in the UPA & now only hears of union cabinet reshuffles through the media”.