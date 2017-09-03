Cabinet reshuffle: UP has the biggest share in Modi ministry, a look at where other states stand
A look at which states ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government represent in Parliament after the Cabinet reshuffle.india Updated: Sep 03, 2017 15:44 IST
The importance of Uttar Pradesh — the most populous state — remained visible as Prime Minister Narendra Modi rejigged his ministerial team on Sunday.
The state, where the BJP has come to power after 15 years, continues to have the highest number of members on the Union Council, with 12 ministers representing UP in Parliament. Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP bagged 71 out of 80 seats in the previous Lok Sabha poll, came under the party earlier this year when it defeated the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance.
Modi also represents UP in the Lok Sabha from Varanasi.
Another key Hindi-belt state, Bihar, will be represented by eight ministers in the revamped Union council of ministers. The party has added more ministers from Bihar after it entered into an alliance with Nitish Kumar’s JD(U).
The total number of ministers now stand at 75 (excluding the PM). There are 57 ministers from the Lok Sabha, while only 18 are from the Rajya Sabha.
Here is a list of the ministers according to the states they represent in Parliament:
|STATE
|NAME
|Andhra Pradesh
|Suresh Prabhu
|Ashok G Raju
|Y.S. Chowdary
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Kiren Rijiju
|Assam
|Rajen Gohain
|Bihar
|Ram Vilas Paswan
|Ravi Shankar Prasad
|Radha Mohan Singh
|Dharmendra Pradhan
|Ram Kripal Yadav
|Giriraj Singh*
|Upendra Kushwaha
|Ashwini Choubey
|RK Singh*
|Chhattisgarh
|Vishnu Deo Sai
|Goa
|Sripad Yasso Naik*
|Gujarat
|Arun Jaitley
|Smriti Irani
|Haribhai Chaudhary
|Parshottam Rupala
|Jaswantsinh Bhabhor
|Mansukh Mandaviya
|Haryana
|C Birender Singh
|Rao Inderjit Singh*
|Krishan Pal
|Himachal Pradesh
|JP Nadda
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Jitendra Singh*
|Jharkhand
|Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
|Sudarshan Bhagat
|Jayant Sinha
|Karnataka
|Sadananda Gowda
|Ananth Kumar
|Nirmala Sitharaman
|Ramesh Jigajinagi
|Anantkumar
|Kerala
|No representation
|Madhya Pradesh
|Sushma Swaraj
|Narendra S Tomar
|Thawar Chand Gehlot
|Prakash Javadekar
|MJ Akbar
|Virendra Kumar
|Maharashtra
|Nitin Gadkari
|Anant Geete
|Piyush Goyal
|Ramdas Athawle
|Hansraj Ahir
|Subhash Bhamre
|Manipur
|No representation
|Meghalaya
|No representation
|Mizoram
|No representation
|Nagaland
|No representation
|Odisha
|Jual Oram
|Punjab
|Harsimrat Kaur Badal
|Vijay Sampia
|Rajasthan
|Rajyavardhan Rathore*
|Arjun Ram Meghwal
|C. R. Chaudhary
|P.P. Chaudhary
|Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
|Sikkim
|No representation
|Tamil Nadu
|P Radhakrishnan
|Telengana
|No representation
|Tripura
|No representation
|Uttar Pradesh
|Narendra Modi
|Maneka Gandhi
|Uma Bharati
|Rajnath Singh
|Mahesh Sharma*
|Manoj Sinha*
|V.K. Singh
|Santosh K Gangwar*
|Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
|Satya Pal Singh
|Krishna Raj
|Anupriya Patel
|Shiv Pratap Shukla
|Uttarakhand
|Ajay Tamta
|West Bengal
|S.S Ahluwalia
|Babul Supriyo
|Delhi
|Harsh Vardhan
|Vijay Goel*
|Puducherry
|No representation
|UNELECTED
|Hardep Puri*
|A Kannanthanam*