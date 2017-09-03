Cabinet reshuffle: UP has the biggest share in Modi ministry, a look at where other states stand

The importance of Uttar Pradesh — the most populous state — remained visible as Prime Minister Narendra Modi rejigged his ministerial team on Sunday.

The state, where the BJP has come to power after 15 years, continues to have the highest number of members on the Union Council, with 12 ministers representing UP in Parliament. Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP bagged 71 out of 80 seats in the previous Lok Sabha poll, came under the party earlier this year when it defeated the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance.

Modi also represents UP in the Lok Sabha from Varanasi.

Another key Hindi-belt state, Bihar, will be represented by eight ministers in the revamped Union council of ministers. The party has added more ministers from Bihar after it entered into an alliance with Nitish Kumar’s JD(U).

The total number of ministers now stand at 75 (excluding the PM). There are 57 ministers from the Lok Sabha, while only 18 are from the Rajya Sabha.

Here is a list of the ministers according to the states they represent in Parliament: