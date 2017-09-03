 Cabinet reshuffle: UP has the biggest share in Modi ministry, a look at where other states stand | india-news | Hindustan Times
Cabinet reshuffle: UP has the biggest share in Modi ministry, a look at where other states stand

A look at which states ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government represent in Parliament after the Cabinet reshuffle.

india Updated: Sep 03, 2017 15:44 IST
Saubhadra Chatterji
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inducted nine new ministers as he reshuffled his team on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inducted nine new ministers as he reshuffled his team on Sunday.(PTI Photo)

The importance of Uttar Pradesh — the most populous state — remained visible as Prime Minister Narendra Modi rejigged his ministerial team on Sunday.

The state, where the BJP has come to power after 15 years, continues to have the highest number of members on the Union Council, with 12 ministers representing UP in Parliament. Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP bagged 71 out of 80 seats in the previous Lok Sabha poll, came under the party earlier this year when it defeated the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance.

Modi also represents UP in the Lok Sabha from Varanasi.

Another key Hindi-belt state, Bihar, will be represented by eight ministers in the revamped Union council of ministers. The party has added more ministers from Bihar after it entered into an alliance with Nitish Kumar’s JD(U).

The total number of ministers now stand at 75 (excluding the PM). There are 57 ministers from the Lok Sabha, while only 18 are from the Rajya Sabha.

Here is a list of the ministers according to the states they represent in Parliament:

indicates Rajya Sabha MP. Cabinet ranks marked in bold. *MoS with independent
 STATE NAME
Andhra PradeshSuresh Prabhu
 Ashok G Raju
 Y.S. Chowdary
Arunachal PradeshKiren Rijiju
AssamRajen Gohain
BiharRam Vilas Paswan
 Ravi Shankar Prasad
 Radha Mohan Singh
 Dharmendra Pradhan
 Ram Kripal Yadav
 Giriraj Singh*
 Upendra Kushwaha
 Ashwini Choubey
 RK Singh*
ChhattisgarhVishnu Deo Sai
GoaSripad Yasso Naik*
GujaratArun Jaitley
 Smriti Irani
 Haribhai Chaudhary
 Parshottam Rupala
 Jaswantsinh Bhabhor
 Mansukh Mandaviya
HaryanaC Birender Singh
 Rao Inderjit Singh*
 Krishan Pal
Himachal PradeshJP Nadda
Jammu and KashmirJitendra Singh*
 STATE NAME
JharkhandMukhtar Abbas Naqvi
 Sudarshan Bhagat
 Jayant Sinha
KarnatakaSadananda Gowda
 Ananth Kumar
 Nirmala Sitharaman
 Ramesh Jigajinagi
 Anantkumar
KeralaNo representation
Madhya PradeshSushma Swaraj
 Narendra S Tomar
 Thawar Chand Gehlot
 Prakash Javadekar
 MJ Akbar
 Virendra Kumar
MaharashtraNitin Gadkari
 Anant Geete
 Piyush Goyal
 Ramdas Athawle
 Hansraj Ahir
 Subhash Bhamre
ManipurNo representation
MeghalayaNo representation
MizoramNo representation
NagalandNo representation
OdishaJual Oram
PunjabHarsimrat Kaur Badal
 Vijay Sampia
RajasthanRajyavardhan Rathore*
 Arjun Ram Meghwal
 C. R. Chaudhary
 P.P. Chaudhary
 Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
 STATE NAME
SikkimNo representation
Tamil NaduP Radhakrishnan
TelenganaNo representation
TripuraNo representation
Uttar PradeshNarendra Modi
 Maneka Gandhi
 Uma Bharati
 Rajnath Singh
 Mahesh Sharma*
 Manoj Sinha*
 V.K. Singh
 Santosh K Gangwar*
 Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
 Satya Pal Singh
 Krishna Raj
 Anupriya Patel
 Shiv Pratap Shukla
UttarakhandAjay Tamta
West BengalS.S Ahluwalia
 Babul Supriyo
DelhiHarsh Vardhan
 Vijay Goel*
PuducherryNo representation
UNELECTEDHardep Puri*
 A Kannanthanam*
TOTAL MINISTERS: PM + 75
RAJYA SABHJA: 18
Lok Sabha: 57
cabinet: 27
MoS Independent: 11
MoS: 37
