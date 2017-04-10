 Cannot allow discrimination in name of caste, religion, colour: Rajnath Singh in LS | india-news | Hindustan Times
Cannot allow discrimination in name of caste, religion, colour: Rajnath Singh in LS

india Updated: Apr 10, 2017 17:23 IST
IANS
Rajnath Singh

Home minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday.(PTI Photo)

Union home minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that India can never discriminate against its citizens on the basis of caste, creed, religion and colour.

Singh was responding in the Lok Sabha after opposition members created a ruckus over remarks made by former BJP Rajya Sabha member Tarun Vijay in relation to the colour of South Indians.

“This country can never never allow to differentiate on the basis of caste, creed and colour,” Singh said.

He said he would even take the name of the person as he is neither a member of the Lok Sabha nor Rajya Sabha.

Singh said that he (Vijay) has already apologised, saying his remarks are indefensible.

“When he has already apologised, there is no requirement of raising questions,” Singh said.

