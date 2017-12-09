Capping aid to martyrs’ kids will lead to even distribution of funds: Govt sources

The capping of educational expenses paid to children of martyrs and disabled soldiers at Rs 10,000 per month will result in “a more even distribution” of the money among the beneficiaries, government sources said on Saturday.

The sources said only a small percentage of students receiving grant of educational concession (GEC) were claiming more than Rs 10,000 per month but they were consuming a third of the total amount disbursed.

The armed forces have written to the defence ministry seeking the removal of the ceiling on financial aid granted to the children and the ministry is re-examining the issue. The cap on the financial aid was imposed earlier this year following the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

The sources said out of the 3,265 students who availed the concession in 2016-17, only 218 claimed more than Rs 10,000 per month.

“Barely 7% of the claimants consumed 33% of the disbursed grant, averaging reimbursement of Rs 2.48 lakh per annum,” they said. This category of students consumed Rs 5.4 crore of the total Rs 16 crore under the scheme.

The trends for the current financial year are similar. Of the 2,227 students who availed the concession till October 2017, only 176 claimed more than Rs 10,000 per month. This smaller category of students claimed Rs 5.28 crore out of Rs 14.5 crore disbursed under the scheme.

The scheme to provide financial aid to children of martyrs was announced in December 1971, days after the Indian victory in the war with Pakistan.

The department of ex-servicemen welfare wrote to the three chiefs and the coast guard chief on September 13 that the combined amount of tuition fees and hostel charges should not exceed Rs 10,000 per month.

