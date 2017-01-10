Cargo boy arrested for stealing $400 from a passenger’s bag at Delhi airport

A cargo boy at the Indira Gandhi International Airport was arrested for stealing $400 from a passenger’s bag, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused, 25-year-old Ashif Khan, is from Shamli in Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested from Terminal 3 soon after the passenger lodged a complaint.

Deputy commissioner of police Sanjay Bhatia said the incident took place on Monday night when Rishi Anand, of Ramesh Nagar in west Delhi, complained that $400 was taken from his bag at the airport.

“We came to know that Anand took the help of a cargo boy to carry his bag around the terminal. On examining the CCTV footage, we found Khan stealing $400 from Anand’s bag,” Bhatia said.

After his arrest, Khan confessed to committing the crime.