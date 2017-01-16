Case registered against oil ministers brother’s gas agency for irregularities

The Odisha Vigilance on Monday said that it has registered a case against ‘Pradhan Gas Service’ owned by Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s brother for irregularities. The gas agency is based at Talcher in Angul district.

“Finding irregularities there, one case has been registered against 4 persons, including proprietor of Pradhan Gas Service Soumendra Kumar Pradhan. The Vigilance Cuttack Division has registered the case,” said Vigilance Director R.P. Sharma.

On Saturday, the Vigilance department conducted raids at several petrol pumps and gas agencies across the state, including the one belonging to the minister’s brother following allegation of adulteration and black-marketing.

Officials have found that about 40 cylinders were unauthorisedly sold to one Debraj Panda of Talcher without any document. They were allegedly issued in the name of different consumers of the agency by means of fake documents.