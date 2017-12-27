Caught on camera: Accountant shot dead, robbed of Rs 22 lakh in Jind

Unidentified assailants on Tuesday shot dead an accountant and robbed him of Rs 22 lakh in a busy street in Jind. The deceased has been identified as Chanderpal Singh, 34, who worked in a feed mill. The incident occurred on Narwana Road when the deceased had picked money from his employer’s house and was going to deliver it to the office.

The chilling incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the area. The footage shows Chanderpal parking his bike outside the office when two car-borne assailants waiting for him at the spot come out and fire at him from a close range. They then steal his bag and flee the spot in their car.

Jind superintendent of police has announced Rs 1 lakh reward for information leading to the arrest of the accused.

Chanderpal suffered two bullet injuries. He was rushed to the civil hospital by passers-by but he died during treatment. A case under Section 302 (murder) and 390 (robbery) against unidentified persons. As per the police, initial investigation suggests that robbery may have been the motive behind the murder.

A police spokesperson said no clue of the accused has been found as of now.

The police have also issued an advisory to keep local cops in the loop while exchange of such large sums.