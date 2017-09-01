CBI at NGO Srijan’s office as R1,300-cr Bihar fund transfer scam probe picks pace

Stepping up its investigation in the multi-crore government fund transfer scam here, a dozen members strong CBI team arrived Friday evening at the office at the Srijan Mahila Sahyog Samiti, the NGO alleged to be the main beneficiary of the scam, and examined documents there.

An audit team as well as some employees of Srijan were present on the premises at the time. The CBI team was stated to be looking for documents related to the activities of the NGO.

Before the CBI took over the case, the economic offences unit and special investigating team of the Biihar police had confiscated many records and documents related to fraudulent parking of government money in Srijan’s account.

On Thursday, the CBI, had taken possession of CPUs of Srijan computers and the documents confiscated earlier by EOU- SIT investigators, from the residence of PK Ghosh, a local businessmen.

Ghosh figures on the list of suspected beneficiaries of the scam, prepared by EOU-SIT earlier. The SIT had raided the residence of Ghosh after the scam came to light. An official involved in the investigation by EOU-SIT said, on the condition of anonymity, that documents confiscated from his house indicates his close links with Srijan.

It is suspected that vital information concerning the scam may be stored in the confiscated computer, and it may be scanned by the CBI soon.

CBI officials had also met Bhagalpur DM Adesh T on Thursday.

Srijan has been identified as the main beneficiary of the scam, in which fraudulent transfer of hundreds of crores of rupees from government accounts to the account(s) of this NGO, has been detected.

The CBI took over the investigation of Srijan scam, in which government funds worth more than Rs1,300 crore were allegedly diverted to the accounts of the NGO, after CM Nitish Kumar recommended a probe by the premier investigating agency.

The Srijan scam came to light when a Bhagalpur district urban development authority (DUDA) cheque for Rs 10.32 crore, issued by district magistrate Adesh Titirmare under the Mukahyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana, bounced on account of lack of funds.

The size and scope of the scam has be increasing by the day and so far diversion of more than Rs 1,300-crore fund of from various departments in Bhagalpur, Banka and Saharsa districts to the NGO has been detected.