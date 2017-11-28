CBI books five officials of DoPT for siphoning off government funds

The CBI has registered an FIR against five officials of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on charge of siphoning off government funds.

The investigation agency searched 11 premises belonging to the accused after the registration of the FIR.

The department’s under secretary Sanjay Mehta, section officers Hemant and Vijay Pal and assistant section officers Mahendra Singh and RK Arora have been named as accused in the FIR.

The CBI has alleged that the accused officers siphoned off government funds to the tune of Rs 18 lakh through fraudulent sanction orders. The matter came to light after a whistleblower lodged a complaint with the DoPT. The department had suspended the tainted officers following an internal inquiry.

The DoPT complaint to the CBI stated that the 2017-18 records revealed that of the total 67 payments made during the year under ‘Training for All’ scheme, totalling Rs 9.21 crore, eight bills of Rs 18.17 lakh were issued fraudulently in favour of five private vendors: Institute of Public Sciences, Kapil Book Store, Kavita Ahluwalia, Institute of Public Administration and Sahej Trading Corporation.

The vendors have also been named as accused in the FIR.