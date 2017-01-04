CBI chargesheets Teesta Setalvad, husband for violating foreign funding law

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)has filed a charge sheet against social activist Teesta Setalvad and her husband, Javed Anand, on charges of alleged violation of foreign funding laws.

Besides the duo, the agency has also listed a company, Sabrang Communications and Publishing Private Limited, as an accused in the case. Both Teesta and Javed were directors in the company. The charge sheet was filed in a Mumbai court on Saturday. CBI spokesman RK Gaur said the chargesheet has been filed under Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (criminal conspiracy) along with the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), 2010, and FCRA, 1976.

The CBI registered a case against Setalvad and Anand in July 2015 alleging that Sabrang Communications got foreign funding in violation of FCRA, receiving $2.9 lakh from the Ford Foundation despite being ineligible. The alleged violations had come up during a review of foreign funding of NGOs run by Setalvad, considered a vocal critic of PM Narendra Modi.

Sabrang’s case was referred to CBI by the home ministry. In the meantime, the ministry cancelled the foreign funding licence of Teesta’s NGOs — Sabrang Trust and Citizens for Justice and Peace. Teesta and Javed were granted bail by Bombay HC but the CBI petitioned Supreme Court to cancel it. The SC then granted them protection from arrest but asked them to cooperate with CBI.