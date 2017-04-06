 CBI questions Narada channel CEO over sting operation implicating Trinamool leaders | india-news | Hindustan Times
CBI questions Narada channel CEO over sting operation implicating Trinamool leaders

india Updated: Apr 06, 2017 19:22 IST
PTI
CBI

Left Front Chairman Biman Bose and CPI(M) Politburo member and party State Secretary Surya Kanta Mishra with other Left leaders partcipate in a rally demanding arrest of Narada sting case accused Trinamool Congress leaders, in Kolkata.(PTI)

The CBI on Thursday quizzed CEO of Narada channel Mathew Samuels for nearly five hours in connection with the sting operation purportedly showing Trinamool Congress leaders accepting money.

The sources said Samuels is not an accused and motive was to get information about the sting and circumstances in which it was done.

The CBI has registered preliminary enquiry in connection with the Narada sting tapes in which several Trinamool Congress leaders were allegedly caught on camera taking money.

The preliminary enquiry (PE) has been registered following the directions of a division bench of the Calcutta High Court, comprising of acting Chief Justice Nishita Mhatre and justice T Chakraborti.

The Narada sting tapes, which were released to different news organisations before the 2016 assembly elections in West Bengal, showed people resembling senior TMC leaders receiving money allegedly for giving future favours.

