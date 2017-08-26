CBI registers FIR against Bihar NGO, bank officers in Srijan scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday registered an FIR against Bhagalpur based-NGO, Srijan Mahila Vikas Samiti, in connection with the alleged transfer of funds to accounts of the non-government organisation.

Srijan Mahila Vikas Samiti director Manorma Devi, since dead, has been named in the FIR along with present and former Bank of Baroda managers at Saharsa and Bhagalpur branches, respectively, as well the then cashier and head assistant of land acquisition office, Saharsa.

The accused have been booked under sections of criminal conspiracy, cheating, cheating by impersonation, and criminal breach of trust along with forgery of valuable security for cheating, and using as genuine forged documents under Sections 120-B, 406, 409, 419, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The CBI began the investigation in the Srijan scam on Thursday.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had on August 18 recommended the CBI to probe into the Srijan scam, after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad accused him of “murdering democracy” in Bihar.

Prasad had also alleged of a “foul play” behind the delay in CBI’s investigation into the Srijan scam, in addition to accusing Kumar of “destroying” all the evidence.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi called his predecessor and Lalu Prasad’s son Tejashwi Yadav’s protests in the assembly premises demanding the former’s resignation in connection with the Srijan scam as “shameful.”

The scam worth around Rs 1300 crore took place between 2007 and 2013, when Modi was the finance minister though the government says Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti was authorised to transfer funds in 2003 when RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s wife, Rabri Devi, was the chief minister.

Nitish Kumar decided to hand over the case to the central agency after a high-level review meeting with chief secretary Anjani Kumar Singh, director general of police PK Thakur, principal secretary (home) Amir Subhani and inspector general of police (IG), economic offence unit (EOU), Jitendra Singh Gangwar, who was sent to Bhagalpur to inquire into the matter.

Srijan Mahila Sahyog Samiti is accused of embezzling crores of money from different accounts of district administration with the alleged connivance of government officials and bank staff on the pretext of several welfare schemes.

An initial probe by the economic offences unit (EOU) and special investigating team of Bihar police revealed involvement of nationalised banks, government officials and employees in the fraudulent withdrawal of government funds in three districts of Bhagalpur, Banka and Saharsa. The EOU and SIT have registered 11 FIRs have been filed and 18 people arrested in the scam do far.

(With inputs from agencies)