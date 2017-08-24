CBI registers FIR, arrests enforcement directorate official in Patna, his ‘conduit’

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Shashi Shekhar, an assistant director posted at the office of Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Patna, and Dilip Kumar, representative of a Kolkata-based businessman Raj Kumar Agarwal .

Shekhar and Kumar were arrested after an FIR was registered against them u/s 7, 12, 13(2) read with 13(1)(d) of PC Act, 1988 read with 120-B, IPC. Shekhar is alleged to have received illegal gratification, through Kumar, as per complaints received from reliable sources.

Agarwal has also been named in the FIR.

In the FIR, it has been alleged that Shekhar, abusing his official position as a public servant, had been obtaining and accepting illegal gratification from different persons as a motive or reward for discharging his official duties and had illegally collected more than Rs 10 lakh which had been parked with Agarwal."

According to the CBI, the aforesaid persons were entering into cash transaction of huge amounts, despite being fully aware that the cash transactions above the sum of Rs 2 lakh was punishable under Income Tax act with effect from April 1, 2017.

During investigation, CBI found that Shekhar demanded from Agarwal that the proceeds of the illegal gratification to the tune of Rs 10 lakh, collected by him and kept with Agarwal, be delivered to him in his Patna office or any other place along with some blank cheques, through Dilip.

The investigation in this case is entrusted to DSP Nitesh Kumar. The case was lodged on the directive of DIG Pranav Kumar, citing criminal conspiracy, criminal misconduct and demand of illegal gratification.