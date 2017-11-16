CBI to take over probe in Chhattisgarh ‘sex CD’ case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over investigation of the alleged extortion case involving senior journalist Vinod Verma, a Chhattisgarh police officer privy to the development said on Thursday.

Chhattisgarh police arrested former BBC journalist Verma on October 27 for allegedly trying to blackmail state public works department minister, Rajesh Munat, with a ‘sex CD’.

Munat has described the ‘sex CD’, purportedly involving him, as “fake” and an attempt to tarnish his reputation.

After Verma was arrested from his home in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district, the opposition accused the Chhattisgarh government of framing him in a false case.

Subsequently, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government announced it wanted the CBI to investigate the case. The CBI intimated the state government on Wednesday it was taking over the case.

Police have registered two related FIRs in the case, the first against Verma and the other against him and his brother-in-law, Bhupesh Baghel, who is the Chhattisgarh Congress chief.

Police registered the FIR against Baghel on Munat’s complaint soon after the Congress leader said he too had a copy of the ‘sex CD’ and was verifying it.

“Raipur police will hand over the case dairies and investigation to the CBI,” said a senior police officer of Chhattisgarh who did not want to be named.

Verma, who maintains he has been framed, is in judicial custody till November 27.

Baghel has demanded a probe under the supervision a Supreme Court judge.