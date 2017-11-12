CBSE allows correction of student details within 5 years of board results

Students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools can now apply for correction in their names, date of birth, parents name within five years from the date declaration of their board examination results.

The school board has amended its rules for this purpose. “Limitation of cases of correction in candidate, mother and father name/correction in date of birth has been revised. Revised time limit will be 5 years from date of declaration of result and it will be applicable to all cases after class X/XII 2015 examination onwards,” the CBSE said in a notification issued on Friday.

The revised time limit for this “shall” also be applicable to current ongoing cases, already received by the regional offices and headquarters of the CBSE as well as cases pending in various courts, it added. The move will help more than 18, 000 schools affiliated to the board.

According to a senior official, CBSE school students so far had only one year time to seek correction in their names, date of birth and parents names.

The school board brought in this provision in February 2015 as hundreds of students were applying for such corrections even after several years of passing the board examinations.

The rules were changed to fix a one year time limit as many within the board had felt that many of the students might be using the system to get a new identity with change in names and other details to procure passports or avail other benefits.

Before 2015 notification by the board, there was no time limit for the students, passing their class X or XII board examinations, to apply for issue of fresh certificates with corrected names and other details. Change in name, surname and other details of the students were allowed on the basis of an affidavit and a copy of a newspaper advertisement by the applicants.