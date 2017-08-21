Did Sasikala go out of Bengaluru prison? CCTV footage sparks speculation

Senior AIADMK leader VK Sasikala might have walked out of jail while serving a four-year sentence on corruption charges, according to an undated prison surveillance video that surfaced on Monday.

The video, whose authenticity could not be verified by Hindustan Times, purportedly showed her walking into the jail in civilian clothes.

The Hindu reported that the footage was part of evidence submitted by former Karnataka deputy inspector general of prisons Roopa D Moudgil to the state anti-corruption bureau in July. Moudgil had accused the prison authorities of accepting a bribe to extend special privileges to Sasikala.

The footage purportedly shows Sasikala and her niece Ilavarasi, both convicted in a disproportionate assets case, walking into through the entry of the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in civilian clothes. Several male guards are seen in the footage. Male guards are allowed only at the main gate of the prison complex and not inside the women’s facility.

#WATCH CCTV footage given to ACB by then DIG(Prisons) D Roopa, alleges Sasikala entering jail in civilian clothes in presence of male guards pic.twitter.com/2eUJfbEUjD — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2017

This comes after weeks of controversy over Moudgil alleging that Sasikala was accorded preferential treatment during her stay in the jail. Moudgil alleged Sasikala paid top prison officials, including former director general of police (prisons) HN Sathyanarayana Rao, a bribe of Rs 2 crore to enjoy privileged treatment, including a private kitchen. The officer had also accused the prison of flouting rules to favour other high-profile convicts, including Abdul Karim Telgi, convicted in a multi-crore stamp paper scam.

Following the explosive allegations, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah had ordered a probe.

After she submitted the controversial report, Moudgil was slapped with a legal notice by Rao and transferred to the position of inspector general of police and commissioner for traffic and road safety, Bengaluru.