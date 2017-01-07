Celebratory firing at wedding: Bridegroom, brother arrested after  two months

Almost two months after 40-year-old woman Sunita was killed in celebratory firing, the Karnal police on Friday arrested the bridegroom and his brother for allegedly firing during the November 15 wedding.

The accused have been identified as Vicky and Vinay of Karnal. The police have already arrested controversial self-styled godwoman Sadhvi Deva Thakur and her six aids in the case.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Karnal city police station in-charge Mohal Lal said, “The police have arrested bridegroom Vicky and his brother Vinay. They were also involved in the firing and were earlier absconding”.

“Including Deva Thakur, the police have so far arrested six people. Two more people, including Deva Thakur’s brother Rajiv, are still absconding”, he added.

On November 15, Sunita, a resident of Karnal’s Sector 6, was killed and three others, including a 11-year-old girl, received bullet injuries in celebratory firing in marriage function at a marriage palace in Karnal.