Central govt workers don’t need to file asset details under Lokpal for now

The Centre has extended indefinitely the deadline to file details of assets and liabilities by central government employees under a mandatory provision of Lokpal Act.

A new format and fresh set of rules are being finalised by the government in this regard.

The last date for filing such details was December 31.

“There is no requirement for filing of declarations of assets and liabilities by public servants now. The government is in the process of finalising a fresh set of rules. The said rules will be notified in due course to prescribe the form, manner and timelines for filing of declaration of assets and liabilities by the public servants under the revised provision of the said (Lokpal) Act.

“All public servants will henceforth be required to file the declarations as may be prescribed by the fresh set of rules,” an order issued by Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.

There are about 50.68 lakh central government employees.

As per rules, notified under the Lokpal Act, every public servant shall file declaration annually pertaining to his assets and liabilities as on March 31 every year or on or before July 31 of that year.

For 2014, the last date for filing returns was September 15. It was first extended till December, then till April 30, 2015 and third extension was up to October 15. The date was again extended to April 15, 2016 and then July 31 for filing of the returns.

The last date was further extended till December 31 after Parliament had passed a bill to amend the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013.

The declarations under the Lokpal law are in addition to similar ones filed by the employees under various services rules.

The DoPT had last year also issued an order bringing NGOs receiving more than Rs one crore in government grants and donations above Rs 10 lakh from abroad under the ambit of the Lokpal.

The order had mandated filing of returns of the assets and liabilities by such organisations and their executives -- director, manager, secretary or any other officer.