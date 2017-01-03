Central Information Commission to hear plea on PM Modi’s air travel bills

The Central Information Commission will hear the case related to disclosure of details of expenses incurred on air travel of the Prime Minister on Tuesday.

The commission has directed Prime Minister’s Office and ministry of external affairs to be present during the hearing on Tuesday at chief information commissioner’s office.

The case relates to commodore (Retd) Lokesh Batra who had sought details of the expenditure incurred on foreign travels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his predecessors, which the ministry of external affairs (MEA) had denied citing sections of the RTI related to security.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had refused the information citing personal safety.

Chief information commissioner Radha Krishna Mathur had directed the PMO to peruse the files to ascertain whether there was any security concerns in the records on the basis of which information can be denied.

The panel has now gone through the files and will carry out hearing on Tuesday.