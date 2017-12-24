Centre asks judiciary, states to monitor disbursal of maintenance money to women

The Centre has expressed concern over difficulties faced by women in accessing money awarded to them as maintenance by courts, urging the judiciary and state governments to monitor disbursal of funds in such cases.

In a letter to chief justices of various high courts, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the issue of “procedural delays” has also been flagged by his cabinet colleague and woman and child development minister Maneka Gandhi.

“All the stakeholders, the government of India, the judiciary, legal services authorities and state governments need to take collective responsibility for ensuring that institutional mechanisms, such as the proposed committee comprising district judge and superintendent of police, work seamlessly to provide justice to women,” read the letter.

The law minister also urged the judiciary to advise district courts to monitor timely disbursal of maintenance and speedy execution of warrants awarded by the court in collaboration with state police forces.