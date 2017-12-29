Centre extends deadline for verifying genuine Assam citizens by 5 months

As an edgy Assam gears up to publish the “first” partial draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) by December 31, the Centre has extended the deadline for completion of the entire process of verifying citizens in the state by another five months.

“The date has been extended for financial purposes. The publication of first partial draft is a separate issue which will go on as per the directions of the Supreme Court. But to continue and complete the exercise, funds are required to be allocated and therefore the deadline has been extended,” a senior home ministry official said on the condition of anonymity.

The publication of the “part” draft is a major cause of anxiety for many people in the state. The issue has become a political hot potato as minorities have expressed fears of being left out.

The Supreme Court had recently ordered that this would only be a partial roll of citizens and “the remaining portion” of the draft NRC should be released at a “later date”, which will also be fixed by the court, to include names of those who might be declared non-citizens erroneously and found eligible later.

The purpose of the NRC is to identify genuine Indian citizens residing in the state and those who had illegally migrated from Bangladesh after March 25, 1971, a date agreed in the Assam Accord signed between the then All-Assam Students’ Union and the Rajiv Gandhi-led government in 1985.

In an earlier notification on March 27 this year, the Centre said that updating of the NRC in Assam shall be completed by December 31. But on December 19, it came out with another notification which said the “enumeration in the State of Assam could not be completed within the period specified” earlier.

“The Registrar General Citizen Registration hereby notifies that the enumeration in connection with the updation of the National Register of Citizens, 1951 in respect of the State of Assam shall be completed within the period ending on the 31st day of May 2018,” the notification issued by the Sailesh, the Registrar General of Citizen Registration, said.

The NRC was last updated in Assam in 1951.

Prateek Hajela, the Assam coordinator for NRC, told the Hindustan Times that the whole process would be completed in three phases as mandated by the Supreme Court.

“First a partial draft will be released by December 31. Then, a final draft will be published after taking into considerations the objections and complaints. This will be followed by the official publication of the NRC,” Hajela said.

To prove one’s citizenship under the verification drive, a resident has to either link one’s relation to a family member whose name figures in the NRC of 1951 or to any of the state’s electoral rolls till 1971.

Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba was in Assam for two days recently and reviewed the security and other arrangements for publication of the part draft.