Centre keeps watch as Padmavati controversy grows, no report from state govts

The Centre is keeping a close watch over the situation arising out of the protests against the controversial film ‘Padmavati’ even though the makers of the movie have deferred its release, officials said on Monday.

So far, no report has come from any state government on the situation arising out of the protests against the film but the home ministry is keeping a close watch over the prevailing situation in some states, a home ministry official said.

The state governments are handling the situation on their own and they have not sought additional forces from the central government to tackle the law and order situation, the official said.

Massive protests over the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film were witnessed in Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh over the alleged “distortion of history”.

The makers of ‘Padmavati’ on Sunday deferred its release from the slated December 1, even as protests and threats continued unabated.

A fringe group targeted actress Deepika Padukone, announcing a reward of Rs 1 crore for anyone “burning her alive”, a matter, which the police said, it was looking into.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, had said the film would not be allowed to be released in the state unless its “controversial portions” were removed.