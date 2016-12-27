Centre pressuring Mulayam to forge alliance with Congress: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday accused the BJP of giving an impetus to a possible Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

“The Centre is using the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the income tax department to put pressure on SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav to forge an alliance with the Congress. The leaders of the saffron brigade know that a division of Muslim votes will ease their way to power,” she told reporters at the party’s state unit office in Lucknow.

“The BJP leaders are analysing the possible impact of the SP-Congress alliance. Once they are convinced that it will benefit them electorally, they will give the green signal to the SP to cement the tie-up,” she said.

Read | Over Rs 100 crore deposited in accounts of BSP and Mayawati’s brother: Reports

Chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has said if the SP and Congress come together, the coalition can win 300 seats in the assembly election.

Mayawati called upon Muslims to support her party in the polls due early next year. “If Muslims wish to stop the BJP in UP, they should support the BSP blindly in the assembly election, just as they voted en bloc for the grand alliance in Bihar. It will break the backbone of the BJP in UP,” she said.

The BSP chief reminded the Muslim community about the Muzzafarnagar communal riots of 2013 and the Meerut riots of the 1980s.

“Muslims should know that the BSP is their only well-wisher,” she said, adding that her party launched schemes for the community and made their life and property safe when in power.

“Dalit-Muslim will be a winning combination as the BSP has support of Scheduled Castes who constitute 25% of the population. The Yadavs, considered the core support base of the SP, constitute just 6% of the population. The feud between Akhilesh and Shivpal will divide the Yadav voters,” she said.

Reacting to BJP national president Amit Shah’s statement that she lost the shine on her face after demonetisation, Mayawati said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president Amit Shah and NDA ministers are worried about the anger among the people after scrapping of `1,000 and `500 currency notes.”