Centre rushes 2,000 paramilitary troops to Odisha’s Bhadrak after communal tension

The Centre on Saturday rushed 2,000 paramilitary personnel to Odisha to assist the local administration in maintaining law and order in Bhadrak district which has witnessed violence and tension in the last few days.

“Central forces rushed to Bhadrak district of Odisha in view of the prevailing tension there,” a home ministry spokesperson said.

Official sources said 20 companies of paramilitary personnel were dispatched to Odisha to help restore normalcy in the district. A company of paramilitary force comprises of around 100 personnel.

Curfew remained in force in the town while prohibitory orders were imposed in nearby Dhamnagar and Basudevpur this morning after the town witnessed violence over alleged abusive remarks on social media against Hindu deities.

About 20 people have been detained in connection with the violent incidents which left several shops gutted and vehicles damaged. Police personnel, deployed across the town, have been patrolling sensitive localities, police said.

Violence had erupted in Bhadrak on Thursday after a group staged demonstration near the town police station demanding immediate arrest of those involved in posting offensive remarks against Hindu deities on social media.