Centre tells SC booth-wise counting of ballots favoured in polls

The government on Friday told the Supreme Court that it favoured the existing practice of booth-wise counting of votes, saying it helps candidates and political parties in improving their performance.

The government told the court that the Election Commission proposal for using totaliser machine for counting of votes was referred to a team of ministers, headed by the Union home minister, for examining its feasibility and usefulness.

The Union government’s response came on a petition which has claimed that “the declaration of result of every polling booth strikes at the root of right to privacy attached to voting”.

In its affidavit, the government said the team of ministers held its final meeting on September 7 last year and decided the issue, while the EC clarified that use of totaliser machine could not be on experimental basis in select places “since its deployment for that purpose too would need amendment in the relevant rules”.

“The team of ministers has come to the conclusion that revelation of booth-wise votes polled by a candidate would perhaps be more beneficial and useful since it would facilitate the candidates and parties to find out the areas where they have shown better result and where they have not shown good result so as to work more for that area by bringing more developmental activities to improve their performance in future elections,” the Centre said in its affidavit.

“The team of ministers have arrived at a conclusion that use of totaliser for counting of votes does not appear to serve any larger public interest and that there is not enough justification for its introduction at this juncture,” it said in the affidavit filed before a bench of Justices Dipak Misra and AM Khanwilkar.

During the hearing, the bench, which has fixed the matter for further hearing on September 7, wanted to know whether it can, in exercise of power, command the Central government to frame certain rules based on the recommendations of the EC.

The counsel appearing for the EC told the apex court that secrecy would be “lost” if it was revealed that who has voted for whom in an election.

The PIL filed by Punjab-based advocate Yogesh Gupta, has contended that “the uniform way of declaration of result for the entire constituency as a whole would bring balanced growth and balanced funding and it would also reduce cases fuelled by political vendetta, ill-will and hatred”.